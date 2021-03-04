LSU baseball moved its game against Oral Roberts to 1 p.m. Friday because of rain forecasted in Baton Rouge that night, six hours earlier than it was originally scheduled.
The No. 8 Tigers will still play at 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday inside Alex Box Stadium.
By starting the game earlier in the day instead of moving it to Saturday, LSU will avoid its third doubleheader this week.
"I'm a little doubleheadered-out right now, to be honest with you," coach Paul Mainieri said. "So we got a little proactive and moved Friday's game to earlier so we can play one game a day."