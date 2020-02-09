The LSU softball team completed an opening weekend sweep Sunday, defeating Florida A&M 16-0 with a combined no-hitter and a 15-run second inning to finish off the Tiger Classic.
“I thought everybody stepped up and did their job, and that was exciting,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I think before the first game, everybody’s asking you ‘How’s the team going to be?’ and I think we proved the team’s going to be OK.”
It was the 41st no-hitter in LSU program history and just the seventh combined no-hitter. It was the first with three pitchers.
Tigers Ali Kilponen dominated in the circle for the first three innings after coming out of the bullpen twice this weekend. She faced the minimum in three innings, totaling five strikeouts and no hits. Torina said she took Kilponen out in the middle of a perfect game to get freshman pitchers Taylor Edwards and Victoria Abrams reps.
“I just trust my catcher and my team and trust my team,” Kilponen said. “Just hope that the hard work that I had all fall and spring comes together and pays off in the end. I’m so glad I get to share (the no-hitter) with two of my teammates. It’s an awesome accomplishment that we’re able to do together.”
Edwards and Abrams made their first career appearances for the Tigers, pitching in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
Catcher Cait Calland made just her second start behind the plate for the Tigers.
All nine starters got at least one hit in the rout of the Rattlers. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants led the Tigers with a 3-for-3 day, while infielder Taylor Tidwell, outfielder Savannah Stewart and Calland all had two hits.
After stranding two runners on base in the first inning, the Tigers broke it open in the second, scoring 15 runs on nine hits and two FAMU fielding errors.
“It was almost like a party in (the dugout),” Calland said. “Everybody was going crazy, and we were super-excited for our teammates.”
It was the third time in school history LSU had scored 15 runs in an inning. The other two were April 1, 2004, against Nicholls State and March 15, 2016, at Louisiana Tech.
An RBI single by Pleasants in the bottom of the third extended LSU’s lead to 16-0.
The victory completes a 5-0 opening weekend for LSU that included three close wins, two against No. 13 Oklahoma State, and two routs of FAMU.
“I’m excited about what the team accomplished this weekend,” Torina said. “I think some of these wins are going to go a long way throughout the course of the season.
“I think it’s nice today that we got the opportunity to play everybody. All 23 players got into games this weekend, which is only going to make us stronger moving forward. I think making everybody strong collectively is going to make us better.”