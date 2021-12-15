HOW MANY PLAYERS DID LSU SIGN?
The Tigers collected 13 national letters of intent Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period. LSU will hope to eventually sign the maximum of 25 players by February, plus seven transfers being allowed this recruiting cycle by the NCAA. The second signing period begins Feb. 2, 2022.
HOW DOES LSU’S CLASS RANK?
The Tigers ranked only No. 18 nationally on Wednesday according to the 247Sports.com composite, compared to being ranked No. 4 after the early signing period last December when they had 19 signees. That said, LSU arguably got quality over quantity, ranking No. 10 in terms of average ranking per player.
TRENDING
At least LSU had no signing day stunners like No. 1 national prospect Travis Hunter flipping from Florida State to Jackson State. LSU couldn’t turn players like Austin Ausberry (Auburn) or Shazz Preston (Alabama), but did pick up big signatures from Madison Prep defensive end Quency Wiggins and Lafayette Christian cornerback Jordan Allen.
TOP TIGER
Quarterbacks get all the attention and LSU certainly got a great one in five-star Walker Howard of Lafayette St. Thomas More. But quarterbacks need guys to keep them upright, and the Tigers could not have done better than Will Campbell from Monroe Neville. He’s one of the nation’s top five tackles.
THE SLEEPER
Quarterback Max Johnson’s decision to enter the transfer portal led to LSU losing his brother, top tight end prospect Jake Johnson, to Texas A&M. But if it’s football lineage you want, look no further than tight end Mason Taylor. His father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, and uncle Zach Taylor also played in the NFL.
EARLY ENROLLEES
LSU’s signing class according to 247Sports.com has only two listed early enrollees: Campbell and DeMario Tolan, a four-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida. However, Howard is also expected to enroll in January, as is defensive lineman Fitzgerald West from Lafayette Christian. Early enrollees are eligible to take part in spring practice.
WORK LEFT TO DO
With 19 spots left open, the Tigers can and will likely add players virtually everywhere from high school prospects and transfers. Of particular need is the receiver spot, where LSU’s only signee is Landon Ibieta from Mandeville, a previous commitment to Miami (Florida) and a player in the Jack Bech mold.
DID LSU GET BETTER?
LSU has such glaring needs, like at quarterback and on the O-line, signing players like Howard and Campbell immediately makes the Tigers better. There’s only one scholarship QB on the roster right now (Garrett Nussmeier). LSU got off to a promising start but needs more linemen in February. A lot more.
COACH SPEAK
"I really like this class, and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us, especially on the offensive line. Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program, and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU."
— Brian Kelly