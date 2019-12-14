Joe Burrow's Heisman speech brought laughs. It also brought tears. And it brought a lot of both when he began thanking his coach for helping him to where he stood Saturday evening in New York City.

Burrow talked again about how grateful he was to have been adopted by Louisiana for his two seasons at LSU. He's even grown fond of gumbo and crawfish, the latter of which coach Ed Orgeron made sure the team got "pounds and pounds of" all season.

But after that statement drew laughs from the crowd, Burrow stood and tried to collect himself, pinching tears from his eyes as he looked at Orgeron in the audience.

"You have no idea what you mean to my family. You know, I didn't play for three years. You took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not. And I'm ... forever grateful for you," Burrow said, the camera panning between the quarterback and his coach. "Can you imagine a guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program. He just means so much to me and my family."

But just as he seemed cornered by emotion and tears, Burrow pulled off the emotional equivalent of the of the spin/juke move he used to escape Georgia's pass rush a week earlier.

"And to LSU, I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract," Burrow said, sending the crowd back into laughter. "He deserves it."

