The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with No. 6 Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville.
Brooks Kubena
Florida 38, LSU 17
Schematic flaws on both offense and defense have been at the core of both of LSU's last two losses. The Tigers face another offensive mastermind in Florida's Dan Mullen, who is coaching the best team he's had since arriving in Gainesville three years ago. Opt-outs and injuries have crippled LSU's offense, which will not be able to keep up with Heisman Trophy candidate QB Kyle Trask.
Scott Rabalais
Florida 41, LSU 17
The Tigers possess some of the tools, namely on offense, that could in another time and place give a Florida team that has played uneven defense some trouble. But these are troubled times in the LSU football kingdom, the likes of which not seen since the late 1990s. It seems incredible to say, but it’s impossible to imagine the Tigers have enough fortitude to spring a massive upset.
Wilson Alexander
Florida 42, LSU 20
With raw underclassmen now at quarterback and wide receiver, LSU enters this game as a shell of its preseason self. The Tigers don't have the offensive firepower to keep up with Florida and its passing attack, which can easily exploit LSU's leaky secondary. LSU's season seemed to hit rock bottom last weekend against Alabama, and it won't get any better on the road.
Sheldon Mickles
Florida 41, LSU 19
No matter how you slice it, it's hard to see LSU prevailing here. The Tigers were already limping to the finish line before the announcement that they have nothing to play for in this awful season. Then again, who knows? Maybe Florida's potent offense turns the ball over four times. Maybe the Gators are looking ahead to their matchup with No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game. Not likely.