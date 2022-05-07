LSU graduate transfer catcher Tyler McManus is swinging a strong bat during Southeastern Conference play.
Entering Saturday night's game against Alabama, McManus was batting .298 against SEC competition, which is fourth best on LSU. He also leads the team in slugging percentage in conference play (.723).
Even before this season, McManus had proven he can hit SEC pitching. Last season while at Samford, he hit .321 (9 of 28) against SEC competition.
“It's a long season. I've been through four of them (seasons) in college already,” McManus said. “I don't let the failures scare me away from working hard for the next day.”
In the past three weeks, McManus has blasted three home runs. Since a game against Missouri on April 22, McManus has gone 9 for 25 for a .360 batting average while normally hitting out of the No. 8 hole.
McManus also is settling in defensively.
"Tyler is an accurate thrower," pitching coach Jason Kelly said last week. "The arm strength isn't, you know, quite as good as Hayden Travinski's, but he has a tendency to put it on the base every single time."
That showed in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Crimson Tide on Friday night when McManus fired a ball to Jordan Thompson to catch Zane Denton trying to steal for the third out.
“I think the great part about Tyler (McManus) is, for the most part, he's contributed when we really needed it,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the win over Nicholls State on Tuesday. “I think he has four home runs and I can play them back in my head, and all of them came at key points in games. And so I love his experience. He's just going for it.”
McManus added his fifth home run of the season Friday, which was the first of five runs LSU scored in a pivotal fifth inning of a 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide.