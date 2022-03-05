WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park
STREAMING: AT&T Sports Southwest, Astros.com, Astros Social Media Channels, MLB Network (outside of Astros region)
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 1 in all polls.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ty Floyd (RHP); UT — Tristan Stevens (RHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: No. 1 Texas (10-0) is coming off a 7-2 victory over No. 17 Tennessee (8-1) from Friday night. As a team, the Longhorns are batting .299 and are led by left fielder Eric Kennedy, who holds a .419 batting average, including three doubles and a triple so far this season. First baseman Ivan Melendez led the effort from the plate on Friday against Tennessee, knocking a double and triple for two RBIs. No. 3 LSU (9-1) comes off an 11-inning victory over Oklahoma, where Oklahoma left-hander Jake Bennett kept the top of the LSU lineup in check until the sixth inning. The Tigers were led by Cade Doughty, who shot a two-run home run in the eighth and an RBI double in the 10th to tie the game twice for a total of three RBIs. Both Texas and LSU will have right-handers at the mound on Saturday. Texas' Tristan Stevens holds an 0.00 ERA and has allowed eight hits, walked two and tallied seven strikeouts through 12 innings pitched against Rice and Alabama so far this season. LSU's Ty Floyd holds an 1.80 ERA and has surrendered three hits, two earned runs, walked five and struck out 13 through 10 innings of work so far this season.