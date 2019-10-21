Once expected to miss the entire season, true freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas returned to LSU football practice on Monday afternoon.
A 6-foot-3, 329-pound graduate of Southern Lab, Thomas was a five-star recruit and one of the key pieces of LSU's most recent class.
Thomas injured his ankle during preseason camp in August. Coach Ed Orgeron called it "unfortunate," adding Thomas was accidentally hit from behind. Thomas soon underwent surgery.
About two weeks later, Orgeron said Thomas would miss the rest of the season, though he hoped Thomas could return around December. At the time, he added Thomas would redshirt.
On Monday, Thomas appeared during LSU's open period for the first time since the injury. He went through drills as a right guard.
Big news on the offensive line: true freshman Kardell Thomas is going through warmups with the team. He’s been out since the preseason after ankle surgery, and Ed Orgeron once said he thought he’d be out for the year. #LSU pic.twitter.com/H8TrFPJjL6— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 21, 2019
Roll call
Players missing from the open period of LSU football practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Donte Starks, LB, freshman
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
- Thaddeus Moss, TE, junior
- Neil Farrell Jr., DE, junior
- Justin Thomas, DE, junior