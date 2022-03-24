On Monday, a softball coach based in New Braunfels, Texas, dropped a few statistics in his youth team’s group message.
Scott Smith — coach of the Texas Bombers Gold, an under-18 fast-pitch team — wanted his team to know that one of his former player’s .423 batting average led her college team, and her 41 hits ranked sixth in the country.
That player was Danieca Coffey. The LSU third baseman and leadoff hitter is enjoying a breakout season during her second in purple and gold.
When the Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 8 Razorbacks on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, they’ll need to keep up with a strong hitting team: Arkansas’s 1.84 home runs per game ranks top-five in the nation, and its .346 batting average ranks eighth.
LSU's counterattack will start with Coffey. After the departure of All-American slapper Aliyah Andrews, LSU coach Beth Torina and her staff quickly have found a reliable hitter to fill large shoes at the top of the order. Manning third base and leading LSU’s lineup, Coffey said she feels at home.
“For me to be productive for my team,” she said, “I need to get on base at least once a game.”
The previous weekend, LSU dropped all three games to Texas on the road. Coffey went 0 of 3 on Friday as the Tigers notched only three hits while failing to score. On Saturday, she again failed to reach base and LSU was shut out 4-0 on only one hit.
Coffey recorded two hits in five at-bats in the final game of the weekend, and LSU erupted for 13 hits and 10 runs, but Texas still prevailed 11-10.
Coffey reached base in 25 consecutive games and recorded hits in nine straight until the Texas series. She previously embarked on a 14-game hitting streak from Feb. 12-27.
Her success hasn’t surprised Smith, who knew Coffey was a special athlete from the moment she stepped foot on his field.
“I knew I was standing on the field with somebody pretty special,” Smith said. “When you start matching up how a player is raised and brought up and match that with their athleticism and match that with their work ethic, you start putting those building blocks in place, you can foresee a really bright future for a player.”
Coffey was born and raised in Richwood, Texas, a small town of 4,000 people south of Houston. She grew up on 6 acres, sharing the swath of land with chicken, geese, donkeys, goats, pigs, horses, cows, dogs and cats. Her father, Daniel, drives trucks and leases rental homes. Her mother, Kameca, is a stay-at-home mom of three.
All the land gave Coffey ample space to practice her hitting. She’d slap balls into the hot, humid air, but lose them in the tall grass.
“She’s not your prototypical young lady,” Smith said. “She’s so wide-ranging in her interests, and I love that about her.”
In high school, Coffey was a shortstop — a “good one,” Smith added — but Torina moved her to second base for her freshman season. Coffey said she wasn’t comfortable in her new role. She hit a wall.
“I wasn’t prepared for it last year,” she said, “and I thought it was gonna be easy until coach gave me the rundown.”
To fix the problems, Coffey relied on her roots, a humble, hard-working background. She said that she is not as confident in the field as she is in the batter’s box. She needs extra groundball reps for her comfort.
Coffey said she prefers playing third base because the balls are hit to her faster, which means she has less time to think and can let her quick, fast-twitch instincts take over.
Against quality opponents, LSU needs her to get on base so the Tigers’ power hitters can bring her across the plate.
“I knew I had the potential to do it,” she said. “It was more so being comfortable within myself, and last year I wasn’t, and this year I put in more work so I could be comfortable.”