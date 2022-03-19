LSU gymnastics’ pursuit of a fourth SEC Championship in five years was over in 10 seconds. Two falls by the Tigers’ two best gymnasts bookended one of the worst conference title meets in program history.
Star junior all-arounder Kiya Johnson fell in LSU’s first routine of the night, igniting a disastrous uneven bars rotation for the Tigers. She mounted the lower bar, spun into her handstand and slowly tipped over off the bar.
Elena Arenas followed Johnson’s mistake with a low 9.625 score on her routine, and in the anchor spot, Sami Durante’s grip slipped on her transition from the higher bar to the lower one, and she landed on the mat with a thud.
Three Tigers fell Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, at the SEC gymnastics championship meet, and LSU tumbled down the leaderboard as a result. Their final score was 196.725, their lowest of the season, and LSU finished fifth, tied for their worst rank at a conference championship in school history.
Haleigh Bryant was the third LSU gymnast to fall, when she collapsed on her vault dismount and stumbled to her left. The tumble was on her signature event and LSU’s final routine of the evening, punctuating a historically poor night for the Tigers.
Florida won the meet with 198.200. Alabama finished second with a 197.825, and Auburn landed third with a 197.225. LSU’s score fell just shy of fourth-place Missouri’s 196.875.
Bryant’s all-around score of 38.775 was lower than Johnson’s 38.875, both season lows. Neither sniffed the all-around champion’s score, Trinity Thomas’ 39.825, and no Tigers won individual events.
LSU responded to the falls well on the balance beam, their second rotation. They totaled 49.550, the highest collective beam score at an SEC Championship in LSU history. Bryant’s near-perfect 9.950, and Johnson’s rebound performance, a strong 9.900, highlighted the event. Christina Desiderio, Bridget Dean and Aleah Finnegan rounded out the rotation with a 9.900, a 9.875 and a 9.925, respectively.
But in the second half of the meet, LSU’s scores went in the wrong direction.
Johnson and Desiderio’s pair of 9.900s were the best scores on floor, which the Tigers finished with a 49.300. And on vault, Bryant’s fall forced LSU to count a 9.80 from Elena Arenas, and the Tigers finished with a 49.275.
Next up for LSU is the NCAA regional meets, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, March 31. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
SEC Championship meet scores
1. Florida 198.200 (Vault — 49.475, Bars — 49.475, Beam — 49.700, Floor — 49.550)
2. Alabama 197.825 (Vault — 49.350, Bars — 49.675, Beam — 49.375, Floor — 49.425)
3. Auburn 197.225 (Vault — 49.225, Bars — 49.675, Beam — 48.900, Floor — 49.425)
4. Missouri 196.875 (Vault — 49.150, Bars — 49.150, Beam — 49.250, Floor — 49.325)
5. LSU 196.725 (Vault — 49.275, Bars — 48.575, Beam — 49.550, Floor — 49.325)
6. Arkansas 196.450 (Vault — 49.250, Bars — 49.150, Beam — 48.825, Floor — 49.225)
7. Kentucky 196.350 (Vault — 49.050, Bars — 49.050, Beam — 48.875, Floor — 49.375)
8. Georgia 195.800 (Vault — 49.025, Bars — 49.100, Beam — 48.425, Floor — 49.250)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around – 1. Trinity Thomas, Florida, 39.825; 13. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 38.875; 15. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 38.775.
Vault – 1. Trinity Thomas, Florida, 9.975; T4. KJ Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T8. Sarah Edwards, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.875; T25. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.825; T32. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.80; T47. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.05.
Bars – 1. Suni Lee, Auburn, 10.0; T9. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.925; T11. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.90; T17. Olivia Dunne, LSU, 9.875; 44. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.625; 46. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.25; 47. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.20.
Beam – 1. Leanne Wong, Florida, 9.975; T2. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.95; T7. Aleah Finnegan, 9.925; T9. Christina Desiderio, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T17. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.875; Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.775.
Floor – 1. Trinity Thomas, Florida, 9.975; T8. Christina Desiderio, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T23. Alyona Shchennikova, Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.85; T32. Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.825; T36. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.80.
Attendance: 10,180.