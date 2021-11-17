JAMES FRANKLIN, PENN STATE COACH
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Penn State head coach, eighth.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Feb. 2, 1972); Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
SALARY: $5.5 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 90-47 overall, 66-32 at Penn State, 6-4 this season, team unranked.
NEXT GAME: Saturday vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN.
WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: "I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I’ve been pretty consistent with that," Franklin said. "There's times that you’re put in challenging situations, and I just always want to be able, when I say something, it’s done, and it’s in stone. And when you’re talking about the future, that can be challenging at times."