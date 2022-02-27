When Brayden Jobert, Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews hit home runs – that’s amore.
Unlike the previous day’s contest against Southern, where LSU head coach Jay Johnson commended his team for scoring runs without home runs, the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader was all about the big ones.
Jobert’s first one: a two-run homer that came in the bottom of the fourth, brought home Jordan Thompson, who led off the inning with a single to left field. Berry crushed the bat for a solo home run to the right field bleachers in the fifth inning, then Crews added a two-run home run in the sixth to tally a 6-1 score. That was the beginning of LSU’s dominant 11-1 victory over Towson on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.
The innings passed quickly behind the arms of Ty Floyd and Devin Fontenot. Floyd started the game and put together a five-strikeout effort through five innings of work. He allowed a solo home run in the second inning on an 0-1 count by Nick Young, but rebounded to force a fly out to second and struck out Bryce Frederick.
“I feel like the top of the zone was a big key for me,” Floyd said. “I feel pretty good about throwing a couple of good changeups, and got a couple of swings and misses with that. I feel like it was a pretty good day, especially giving up only one hit out of the whole pitching staff. That’s unreal.”
After walking the leadoff batter, James Moses, in the fourth, he fired a shot to Morgan to pick him off. That ended up being the first of two on the day as Fontenot did the same in the top of the sixth after walking the Tigers’ leadoff batter, Chandler Castleberry.
Fontenot finished the game with four strikeouts, allowing no hits and walking two. Floyd allowed the only hit of the game. Freshman right-handed pitcher Samuel Dutton, making his first regular-season appearance, struck out two batters in the ninth inning.
“We’re going to try to keep throwing surprises out there for you guys,” Johnson said. “The depth of the pitching staff is really really good. He’s (Dutton) really improved since we’ve gotten back again and a guy like him or Grant Taylor, they’re just as effective as anybody.”
LSU tallied only one strikeout through 31 at-bats. A combined three pitchers allowed one hit and only walked six. Jobert led the team with a 3 for 4 effort for three RBIs. Berry went 3 for 4 for two RBIs.
The LSU Tigers left six runners stranded on base through the first four innings, but it ultimately didn’t matter.
“When you know the quality of the hitters and just how locked in they are to the next pitch or the next at-bat – and they have the talent – it just leads to a lot of consistency,” Johnson said.