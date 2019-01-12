Where does LSU's 2007 national championship win rank among the past 15 seasons in college football?

According to a USA Today report, it's the worst of the bunch.

The debate started shortly after the Clemson Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship Monday.

The reason for bottom-of-the-barrel ranking for LSU's 38-24 win over Ohio State? They're the only 2-loss championship team on the list.

"LSU overcame a late loss to Arkansas to squeeze into the title game after a round of unpredictable upsets to cap the regular season," list author Paul Myerber writes. "The Tigers had a wonderful defense and beat a slew of ranked teams, but those pair of losses are hard to ignore."

The two losses the 2007 Tigers gave up included a loss to No. 17 Kentucky and Arkansas, in which both games went to triple overtime. The Tigers did, however, pick up wins over ranked opponents Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Florida, Auburn and Alabama before beating Tennessee in the SEC Championship game to advance to the BCS title game.

Read USA Today's full report here, and see the full list below.

15. 2007 LSU (12-2)

14. 2006 Florida (13-1)

13. 2017 Alabama (13-1)

12. 2010 Auburn (14-0)

11. 2014 Ohio State (14-1)

10. 2009 Alabama (14-0)

9. 2016 Clemson (14-1)

8. 2015 Alabama (14-1)

7. 2012 Alabama (13-1)

6. 2011 Alabama (12-1)

5. 2005 Texas (13-0)

4. 2008 Florida (13-1)

3. 2004 Southern California (13-0)

2. 2013 Florida State (14-0)

1. 2018 Clemson (15-0)