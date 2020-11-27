Some schedule reshuffling is expected to happen soon that will allow LSU to fit in its previously postponed home game against Alabama, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate.
The Tigers (3-3) were supposed to host the No. 1 Crimson Tide (7-0) on Nov. 14, but the game was postponed when there was a coronavirus outbreak within the LSU football program. Now plans are in place for LSU to host Alabama on Dec. 5, which would move its game against Ole Miss to Dec. 19.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has spoken often about wanting to play the game since it was postponed, but he didn't know exactly if it would happen in previous news conferences.
"That's out of my wheelhouse," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "I have no clue. But I know that my gut feeling is that it's going to be rescheduled, and I hope it is. And look forward to playing them."
The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports, and such a move still remains contingent on the Southeastern Conference's games being played on schedule this weekend.
Such a rescheduling would be a major move for the Tigers athletic program, which has only played two home games this season. LSU's game against Missouri was moved to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta, and, when the Alabama game was at first postponed, it seemed LSU would only get three home games this season.
Getting back at least one of those home games would be a major financial boon for a program that has eliminated nearly 20 jobs and expects to lose $80 million in revenue due to coronavirus impact.
When the LSU-Alabama rivalry was first postponed, it seemed that it would be very difficult for the game to happen at all. The Tigers had already postponed its game at Florida for Dec. 12, the date the Southeastern Conference set aside specifically for games that were postponed by the pandemic.
Then, earlier this month, SEC leaderships approved an additional plan that allowed teams to play on Dec. 19 — the date of the SEC Championship Game — so long as the teams playing were not participating in the league title.
The LSU athletic department said in its news release of the Alabama postponement that an opportunity to reschedule the game "may include" Dec. 19 as a playing date.
The SEC has clearly showed an effort to preserve LSU-Alabama, one of the league’s hallmark matchups every season, a rivalry that has gone uninterrupted since 1963. CBS even earmarked this year’s Nov. 14 game for its prime-time broadcast Saturday evening after the third round of The Masters.
It's not certain when exactly the postponed game will be played or on which network, but it's likely that CBS could pick it back up again. The SEC released a statement Monday that said the league would not be announcing kickoff times and TV networks for Dec. 5 games, as it normally does a week ahead of matchups, and that those games would be selected on a six-day process.
The announcement signaled the possibilities that LSU-Alabama would be played.
"I sure hope that they reschedule the Alabama game," Orgeron said Monday. "We want to play Alabama. That's a great rivalry, and we look forward to playing them. So if they can fit it in to where we can play Alabama, I'm sure they're going to do it."
Before the game was officially postponed, Orgeron said the team was expecting there was still a chance it could be played, although the Tigers would have been hovering over the SEC's 53-man scholarship player requirement.
At the time, Orgeron did not go into detail about how many and which players were involved, but he said there is a “high” number of players going into quarantine, including starters, and hinted the quarterback position was involved.
True freshman TJ Finley was LSU’s only scholarship quarterback available for the Alabama game, a source confirmed to The Advocate, and the Tigers also didn't have any scholarship tight ends available. The wide receiver position was also among those affected.
Enough players returned from quarantine for LSU to continue playing its game against Arkansas last weekend. Orgeron said they traveled to Fayetteville with 69 scholarship players.
Awaiting them, the Razorbacks had their own coronavirus issues. After positive tests and contact tracing, Arkansas had only 56 scholarship players available in what ended up being a 27-24 victory for the Tigers.
The league's teams will still have to pass a series of testing for next week's reshuffling to occur. Out of the 97 FBS games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19, 10 SEC games have been involved in the shuffle.
Saturday's Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games were both postponed to undetermined dates, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will not coach in the Iron Bowl against Auburn after testing positive for the virus this week.
Meanwhile, LSU is scheduled to play at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m., which has had to postpone its last two games against Tennessee and Ole Miss due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Aggies program.
Any scheduling adjustments must be made by Monday, according to SEC policy, which would give both LSU and Alabama's coaching staffs adequate time to prepare game plans for their rescheduled game.
"We're scheduled for Ole Miss next week," Orgeron said Monday. "So we have analysts breaking down Ole Miss. We have already broken down Alabama. We were going to play them at the beginning, so that's done. And then we have already broken down Florida. So that's done. So as far as the analytical work, most of it's been done. Now, the last couple games haven't been done, but we have enough information that if we need to start new next week with anybody else, we're going to be ready to go."