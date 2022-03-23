As he posed for a photo Wednesday with new LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and athletic director Scott Woodward, school President William Tate leaned into the school’s latest big hire and told him, “I still have a year of eligibility left.”
Purely in jest, of course. But hold on to that year, Mr. President. Mr. McMahon may need all the help he can get over the next couple of seasons.
With LSU’s program staring down a full broadside of NCAA sanctions, the man from Tennessee who played his college ball at Appalachian State could be in for a rocky ride to start his tenure here.
And yet, he was undaunted. He could have had his pick of several Power Five jobs – reportedly South Carolina and Missouri were prime among them.
He chose LSU, despite not knowing exactly what kind of full-court press the NCAA is likely to throw at his new program.
“No concerns there at all,” McMahon said during his introductory news conference at Tiger Stadium’s Lawton Room. “I'm excited about this opportunity of a lifetime, and we're ready to roll.”
First impressions before McMahon arrived: He was one of the most successful, most sought-after mid-major coaches in the college game. He just finished leading Murray State to a 31-3 record and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament before getting eliminated Saturday by that giant killer Saint Peter’s. He landed Ja Morant a few years back and now can lay claim to one of the top players in the game the way LSU lays claim to Joe Burrow. And he left Murray State on such good terms, now former players like New Orleans native DJ Burns and Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal were effusive in their praise.
“He has guided our men’s basketball program to a position of great strength and accomplishment,” Saal said in a statement. “Matt, and his staff’s, comprehensive commitment to excellence has ushered tremendous joy and pride throughout Racer Nation.”
First impressions of McMahon now that he’s here: The man has the look and tone of a rising young evangelist. He has a message, and he wouldn’t be knocked off course no matter how many questions about LSU’s current NCAA entanglements were thrown in his path.
He could have come into the room preaching patience, what with LSU’s entire 2021-22 recruiting class disappearing and a bunch of players off this year’s team expected to take the first transfer portal out of town. But there was none of that.
“We're just here to get to work,” McMahon said, “build relationships with our players. We get back in the gym starting on Monday, and we're going to start establishing the culture of what LSU basketball is going to be moving forward.
“I don't ever go into a season with goals of, “’Hey, we're going to win this many games or that many games.’ We're going to work, we're going to do things the right way, we're going to build the program the way I want to build it, and that's how it's going to go. I think that'll lead to a lot of winning. We're going to invest in our community. We're going to invest in the state of Louisiana, and LSU basketball is going to be one of the great brands in all of college basketball.”
Do things the right way. That’s certainly the implied directive. With the copious list of NCAA allegations against men’s basketball and more against football, plus the ominous charge of lack of institutional control, doing things to avoid getting LSU any more afoul of the NCAA is critical.
Suggestions that LSU should or could suffer the death penalty in two of its three biggest sports (baseball is still No. 2 to football here) are ludicrous. The NCAA doesn’t do death penalties anymore and no school is eager to kneecap itself in such a debilitating fashion. LSU has self-imposed some football penalties, got rid of Wade no doubt will be careful in its response to the NCAA allegations in the coming months.
But a lot of eyes will be on McMahon and how he conducts LSU’s business. The stakes for LSU and the program are high, and Woodward implied as much in his introduction.
“We wanted a leader, a man of character who shared our vision and our values as an institution,” Woodward said. “From the start, we were committed to those criteria. We promised to take as long as necessary to find the right man for the job.
“Fortunately for us, it didn't take long. When you find a coach like Matt McMahon, you don't hesitate.”
McMahon didn’t hesitate either. He saw past the baggage of the LSU job to what it has been before and could be again, one of the most successful programs in the Southeastern Conference. The school, and the man, now embark on a long road back together.