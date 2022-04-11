While there’s little room for freshmen to break into this LSU lineup, coach Jay Johnson had enough confidence in both Josh Stevenson and Josh Pearson that they were fit for the job Sunday against Mississippi State.
Pearson already had started the first two games against Mississippi State in right field when left fielder Gavin Dugas was scratched from the lineup because of an injury. That meant Giovanni DiGiacomo started in left field for two games before Stevenson took over Sunday.
Their starts weren’t purely circumstantial, and they might appear again against Lamar on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
“They started because in the spots they were in, I felt like they gave us the best chance to win today,” Johnson said after Sunday's 13-3 victory.
Pearson, making his sixth start of the season and third of the weekend, hit two home runs Sunday to cap off a week that earned him SEC co-freshman of the week. He went 6 for 13 during the week, compiling a total of six RBIs.
Pearson had appeared in 15 games prior to the weekend, pinch hitting in 11 of them and playing seven in the outfield. Johnson said that Pearson came to college with a strong hitting foundation because his dad, Bill Pearson, is a hitting coach.
Johnson inserted Pearson as a pinch hitter in all three games of the Shriners Classic during the first weekend of March. He also played in the outfield against Texas A&M in late March and against Auburn earlier this month, but he hadn’t taken an at-bat in SEC play until last weekend.
“I thought in Houston, he had a couple pinch-hit at-bats that maybe sped up on him, but he’s used those to learn and he’s been pretty good,” Johnson said. “He’s mature. A lot of guys that have ability don't handle not playing right away. He’s continued to work while he's waiting.”
Stevenson made his first start of the season Sunday after appearing in 15 games this year, with two of those being as a pinch runner. Part of the reason for the start was because the Bulldogs started left-hander Cade Smith on Sunday, and Stevenson bats right while DiGiacomo bats left.
Stevenson went 1 for 2 while drawing two walks and scoring twice. His one hit was a bunt single, with him sprinting to reach the bag in the top of the third inning to load the bases. That set up LSU's first run when Brayden Jobert came home on Tre' Morgan's double play grounder.
Like Pearson, Stevenson also had come in at the end of games in the Shriners Classic, entering in the bottom of the seventh against Texas and top of the eighth against Baylor in hopes for a change in momentum at the plate. He remained in the games to play in the outfield.
"He got a bunt hit (Sunday), made a nice running catch in that second inning on that fly ball that was fading away from him,” Johnson said. “His athleticism impacts the game on offense and on defense. I think he has unlimited potential."
While Johnson said both freshmen were good matchups specifically for Sunday, it’s clear they have a future in the lineup, especially as the Tigers await Dugas’ return. He was evaluated on Monday morning, but there is not yet an update on how long he will be out.
“It should be hard to play here as a freshman — if the program is firing on all cylinders,” Johnson said Monday. “That’s what I want to get to, but those guys are good and at some point you have to get them in there and let them go for it.”