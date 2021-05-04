Stone_Latanna_4019.jpg

LSU women's golfer Latanna Stone watches her shot in this undated photo from the Magnolia Invitational in October 2019 in West Point, Miss.

 PHOTO BY KELLY DONOHO, COURTESY LSU ATHLETICS

LSU sophomore Latanna Stone has been named to the United States’ Arnold Palmer Cup team for the second consecutive year, the school announced Tuesday. The Riverview, Florida, native was a member of the 2020 squad that competed in December.

This year’s Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-like competition between a U.S. and international teams of men’s and women’s college players, will be June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

One of eight committee selections announced Tuesday, Stone has finished in the top 10 five times this season, including a fourth-place finish in the SEC Championship. Her stroke average of 72.11 ranks 16th nationally.

Fellow LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was named to the international team earlier this year.

No. 4-ranked LSU will be the top seed in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional, Monday-Wednesday at the University Club.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments