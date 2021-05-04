LSU sophomore Latanna Stone has been named to the United States’ Arnold Palmer Cup team for the second consecutive year, the school announced Tuesday. The Riverview, Florida, native was a member of the 2020 squad that competed in December.
This year’s Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-like competition between a U.S. and international teams of men’s and women’s college players, will be June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
One of eight committee selections announced Tuesday, Stone has finished in the top 10 five times this season, including a fourth-place finish in the SEC Championship. Her stroke average of 72.11 ranks 16th nationally.
Fellow LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad was named to the international team earlier this year.
No. 4-ranked LSU will be the top seed in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional, Monday-Wednesday at the University Club.