LSU won the Southeastern Conference’s only gymnastics meet last week, so it wasn’t surprising that the Tigers’ top point-getters took home weekly honors Tuesday.
Sophomore Alyona Shchennikova was named SEC Gymnast of the Week, while Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Freshman of the Week for their performances in LSU's 197.550-197.075 win last Friday at Auburn.
Shchennikova dazzled in her all-around debut, setting four career highs en route to a 39.525 that put her just behind Bryant (39.550). The two also shared first place on vault with 9.90s, along with LSU freshman Elena Arenas and Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne.
Gobourne, who also won floor in the meet with a 9.975, was named SEC Specialist of the Week.
It was the first weekly honor for Shchennikova and fourth for Bryant. She was previously twice named SEC Freshman of the Week and has also been SEC Gymnast of the Week.
No. 2-ranked LSU hosts No. 1 Florida at 6:15 p.m. Friday in a sold out dual meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network.