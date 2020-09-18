Collegiate Baseball ranked LSU's incoming recruiting class No. 3 in the country Friday, giving the group its second top-3 national ranking this year.

LSU finished behind Miami and Vanderbilt, according to Collegiate Baseball. The Tigers landed at No. 2 in Baseball America's rankings released earlier this month.

Collegiate Baseball considered all incoming players, not taking into account anyone who committed to a program then signed a professional contract this summer.

LSU was the second-highest ranked Southeastern Conference team, finishing behind Vanderbilt. Eight other SEC teams landed behind LSU in the top-25 rankings.

Able to carry more players this year because of roster modifications related to the coronavirus pandemic, LSU signed 17 recruits — 10 pitchers, six position players and one two-way player. The Tigers held onto some of their top recruits through the shortened MLB draft.

LSU begins fall practice Sept. 27. The Tigers delayed the start of full-team workouts by a week because the majority of their players entered quarantine after coronavirus exposure.

See Collegiate Baseball's 2020 recruiting class rankings below:

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Vanderbilt

3. LSU

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. UCLA

7. Texas

8. South Carolina

9. Arkansas

10. Arizona State

11. Mississippi State

12. Florida State

13. TCU

14. Texas Tech

15. Georgia Tech

16. Georgia

17. North Carolina

18. Mississippi

19. Auburn

20. Virginia

21. Louisville

22. Oklahoma

23. Oklahoma State

24. Houston

25. Tennessee