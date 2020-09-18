Collegiate Baseball ranked LSU's incoming recruiting class No. 3 in the country Friday, giving the group its second top-3 national ranking this year.
LSU finished behind Miami and Vanderbilt, according to Collegiate Baseball. The Tigers landed at No. 2 in Baseball America's rankings released earlier this month.
Collegiate Baseball considered all incoming players, not taking into account anyone who committed to a program then signed a professional contract this summer.
LSU was the second-highest ranked Southeastern Conference team, finishing behind Vanderbilt. Eight other SEC teams landed behind LSU in the top-25 rankings.
LSU’s baseball team delayed the start of fall practice after the majority of its players entered quarantine because of exposure to the novel coronavirus, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said.
Able to carry more players this year because of roster modifications related to the coronavirus pandemic, LSU signed 17 recruits — 10 pitchers, six position players and one two-way player. The Tigers held onto some of their top recruits through the shortened MLB draft.
LSU begins fall practice Sept. 27. The Tigers delayed the start of full-team workouts by a week because the majority of their players entered quarantine after coronavirus exposure.
See Collegiate Baseball's 2020 recruiting class rankings below:
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Vanderbilt
3. LSU
4. Arizona
5. Florida
6. UCLA
7. Texas
8. South Carolina
9. Arkansas
10. Arizona State
11. Mississippi State
12. Florida State
13. TCU
14. Texas Tech
15. Georgia Tech
16. Georgia
17. North Carolina
18. Mississippi
19. Auburn
20. Virginia
21. Louisville
22. Oklahoma
23. Oklahoma State
24. Houston
25. Tennessee