Three LSU players were named to the Sports Illustrated College Football All-America, the university announced Thursday morning.

Junior linebacker Devin White and sophomore strong safety Grant Delpit were named to the First Team, and placekicker Cole Tracy was named to the Second Team.

White became the first player in LSU history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, and his 115 total tackles are tied for 28th nationally. He leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

Delpit leads the team with five interceptions, which are tied for seventh nationally, and he is tied for the team lead in sacks with five.

"Any one of LSU's starting defensive backs would be right at home on this team," Sports Illustrated wrote, "but Delpit found himself around the ball constantly in his sophomore season."

Tracy, who drastically improved LSU's kicking game as a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts), has made the second-most field goals in the nation (25).

Tracy is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top placekicker, which will be announced Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, live from the college football award ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia. His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.