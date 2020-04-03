You can have your Dr. Fauci interviews and presidential press briefings all you want during the coronavirus crisis, with their talk of flattening the curve, social distancing and hoarding of toilet paper.

But if you’re looking for some encouraging signs that the sports world will get back to normal later this year, perhaps you can take your cue from the bookmakers.

While it may be too early to tell whether the football season will be disrupted by the pandemic, it isn’t too early to bet on football things. So we are here to delve into early points spreads on LSU games and other assorted wagers that will at least, hopefully, improve your outlook. Numbers come from Bruce Marshall of The Gold Sheet, a regular guest on the “Sports Today” talk show on WNXX-FM, and BetOnline.ag:

The regular season

Sept. 5: UTSA at LSU

Marshall: LSU -39

BetOnline.ag: No line

The Tigers face many questions with only five returning starters and key new coaches. But the Roadrunners, who went 4-8 last season and fired former LSU assistant Frank Wilson (now at McNeese State), look like a speed bump.

Sept. 12: Texas at LSU

Marshall: LSU -8

BetOnline.ag: LSU -5

The rematch of last year’s epic in Austin, a 41-34 LSU win, promises to be another taut thriller. Texas coach Tom Herman is on the hot seat, and Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger is again a Heisman Trophy candidate (more on that later).

Sept. 19: LSU vs. Rice

Marshall: LSU -34

BetOnline.ag: No line

This “neutral” site game at Houston’s NRG Stadium rekindles an ancient LSU rivalry for the first time since 1995. LSU has owned the series 38-13-5 and figures to cook Rice again.

Sept. 26: Ole Miss at LSU

Marshall: LSU -16

BetOnline.ag: No line

This would be the earliest LSU-Ole Miss game since Sept. 24, 1938. Tigers are wary after last year’s defensive struggles (LSU won 58-37) and with Lane Kiffin now Ole Miss’ coach. But the oddsmakers make the Tigers a comfortable favorite at home.

Oct. 3: Nicholls State at LSU

Marshall: No line

BetOnline.ag: No line

The Colonels reached Round 2 of the 2019 FCS playoffs, eliminated by North Dakota State and LSU linebacker transfer Jabril Cox.

Odds are rare on FBS-FCS matchups, but figure the Tigers are at least a four-touchdown favorite.

Oct. 10: LSU at Florida

Marshall: Florida -3

BetOnline.ag: Florida -3

The Tigers don’t play a true road game until Week 6. But it’s a doozy. The Gators probably will be the preseason SEC East favorite and are a slim choice to end what by October could be a school-record 21-game LSU winning streak.

Oct. 17: LSU at Arkansas

Marshall: LSU -21

BetOnline.ag: No line

The Razorbacks figure to struggle under first-year coach Sam Pittman, but they always seem to give LSU trouble there. Three of LSU’s past four wins at Arkansas have been by six, seven and seven points (LSU won 38-10 in 2016).

Oct. 24: Miss. State at LSU

Marshall: LSU -17½

BetOnline.ag: No line

Crank up the air-raid sirens, Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are coming to town. Figure on State piling up the offense and being unable to stop Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. LSU is 13-1 at home against State since 1992.

Nov. 7: Alabama at LSU

Marshall: Alabama -1

BetOnline.ag: Alabama -3

LSU fans are spending their sports-starved days watching replays of the Tigers’ cathartic 46-41 win in Tuscaloosa last November. Does the empire strike back this year? LSU last beat Bama in Tiger Stadium in 2010.

Nov. 14: South Carolina at LSU

Marshall: LSU -19

BetOnline.ag: No line

Perhaps a better bet than whether the Tigers beat the Gamecocks would be whether embattled coach Will Muschamp, the former LSU defensive coordinator, is still employed by mid-November.

Nov. 21: LSU at Auburn

Marshall: Auburn -1

BetOnline.ag: Pick 'em

Though LSU has won three of the past four and seven of the past nine, this series is as tight as they come. The past four meetings have been decided by five, four, one and three points. Expect nothing less this time.

Nov. 28: LSU at Texas A&M

Marshall: LSU -2

BetOnline.ag: Pick 'em

The most surprising line, considering the Aggies are supposed to be “all that” in 2020. But after routing A&M 50-7 at home in 2019 and 2018’s infamous 74-72 seven-overtime loss, this still predicts to be a tight one.

The SEC race

BetOnline.ag pegs Alabama as a 5/6 favorite to win the SEC but somewhat surprisingly makes LSU the next best choice at 11/4. Georgia at 3/1 and Florida at 6/1 follow, then Auburn (16/1) and Texas A&M (16/1). The rest of the SEC is 66/1 or higher.

The CFP

Put LSU in the contender category for another playoff slot, sixth-favorite at 2/1 according to BetOnline.ag. Clemson is 1/2, Followed by Ohio State at 2/3, Bama at 4/5, Oklahoma at 5/4 and Georgia at 3/2.

The Heisman

Myles Brennan is getting mucho respect compared to Joe Burrow, a 200/1 long shot last spring. Brennan is 28/1 per BetOnline.ag, tied for 13th-best choice with Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Ohio State QB Justin Fields is the 9/2 favorite, followed by Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at 19/4, new Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler at 10/1 and Ehlinger at 12/1.

Odds on the season

BetOnline.ag offers a prop on whether the seasons starts on time. “No” is a heavy 1/9 favorite, while “Yes” is at 5/1.