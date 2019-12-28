lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 2262.JPG
Quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back for the pass in the first half of LSU's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game with Oklahoma on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Burrow's record seven TD passes sparked the Tigers to a school-record 14th win of the season.

ATLANTA — The end result of LSU's record-shattering 63-28 dismnatling of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night was a team accomplishment that had never been done in the program's 126-year existence.

With the victory, No. 1 LSU improved to 14-0 with one big game left — the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

The previous school record of 13 victories in a single season was set by the 2011 LSU team, which won its first 13 games before falling to Alabama in the BCS title game.

The dominant victory over No. 4 Oklahoma was also LSU's sixth over a top-10 team at the time of their meeting this season.

The Tigers previously defeated No. 9 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Auburn, No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia.

