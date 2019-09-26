Entering week five of the college football season, quarterbacks continue to dominate the race for the Heisman Trophy. However, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor's stock is rising after he ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan.

Below, see the players with the three-best odds to win the trophy, according to BetOnline.Ag.

THE HEISMAN RACE

1. TUA TAGOVAILOA, ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Without playing a full game against Southern Miss, Tagovailoa threw five touchdowns for the second-straight week. He was efficient, completing 17 of 21 passes for 293 yards in the win. Tagovailoa still hasn't thrown an interception.

ODDS: +175

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Ole Miss (2:30 p.m., CBS)

2. JOE BURROW, LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: In LSU's first conference game, Burrow set a school record with six touchdown passes. He's on pace for 51 this season. He ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (380), and he's first in completion percentage (80.6).

ODDS: +300

THIS WEEK: Open date

3. JALEN HURTS, OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Hurts' odds rose a little during Oklahoma's open date, but through three games, Hurts has 13 total touchdowns, an 80.3 completion percentage and 1,253 total yards — 880 passing, 373 rushing — for the Sooners.

ODDS: +375

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Texas Tech (11 a.m., FOX)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.

Odds: BetOnline.ag