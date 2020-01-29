Joe Burrow's personal trophy case just added another piece of hardware.
On Wednesday, the former LSU quarterback won the Manning Award. It's given annually to the nation's best college football quarterback.
It's the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media, as well as the Manning family.
“I’ve not sure we’ve ever seen a quarterback have the high level of sustained and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season,” Archie Manning said in the announcement. “Week-in and week-out, he played elite-level football while leading his team to victory. He simply didn’t have an off-day all season-long, which is amazing. And then in the postseason, he managed to take his game to another level. It’s been a pleasure to watch Joe this year.
“On behalf of the entire Manning family, we would like to thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its generous and ongoing support of the Manning Award. The bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”
Besides the Manning Award, Burrow earned nearly every national honor possible – he won the Heisman Trophy, the AP National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were Justin Fields (Ohio State), Jake Fromm (Georgia), Justin Herbert (Oregon), Tyler Huntley (Utah), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Malcolm Perry (Navy), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Brady White (Memphis).