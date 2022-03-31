Second round play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was suspended by darkness Thursday with an LSU golfer’s name near the top of the leaderboard.
Though probably not the LSU golfer that was expected to be there.
Junior Latanna Stone was at 1 over par for the round and the tournament through 15 holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. That put her in a tie for fourth place, one back of Amari Avery and Hailey Borja and Beatrice Wallin of Sweden.
Meanwhile Stone’s teammate, fellow junior Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, was 4 over for the round through 12 holes and was tied for 14th place at 3 over. St. Gabriel native Julia Johnson of Ole Miss was at 13 over with one hole left in her second round.
Golfers were expected to resume their second rounds at 6:30 a.m. Friday. After the round is completed, the field will be cut to the low 30 players who play Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The entire 72-player field will get a practice round at Augusta National after the second round is completed.
A native of Riverview, Florida, Stone started her round on the back nine and made all pars except for a bogey on the par-4 13th hole. Lindblad got off to a bogey-bogey start on Nos. 1 and 2, bogeyed No. 7 and finished with a bogey on No. 12 before play was halted.
It was a difficult day for scoring, with only four players under par for the round.
Live scoring is available at www.anwagolf.com.