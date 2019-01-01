1. WHAT WE LEARNED
The LSU Tigers can take a punch. OK, we learned that at many points during the season, but it became an emphatic message in the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers shook off a pick six, its quarterback nearly getting his head taken off and potentially crippling defensive personnel issues to snap UCF’s 25-game winning streak, the nation’s longest active run.
2. TRENDING NOW
Joe Burrow. Or rather, Burrow’s response to an ESPN post of him getting hit in the helmet by UCF’s Joey Connors after throwing a pick six. “That’s (allright),” Burrow tweeted. “I’ll take the 4 TDs and the dub (victory).” His four touchdowns tied an LSU bowl record and his 394 yards passing was second most in an LSU bowl ever.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
At 10-3, LSU is sure to finish in the top 10 in the polls and will likely start next season in the top 10 as well. The offseason story line for the Tigers will read this way: “If they can overcome what happened to them this season, what could they accomplish if they eliminate the drama in the next?”