If postseason college baseball happens in Louisiana this season, it will take place in Ruston.

The NCAA announced its 20 potential regional sites Friday morning, and Louisiana Tech was selected as a possible host. The Bulldogs, currently ranked No. 20 in the country, will try to secure one of the slots over the next few weeks.

LSU was unsurprisingly not picked as it fights for a spot in the postseason. Though the Tigers are ranked No. 20 in the RPI, one of the selection committee's primary tools in determining the postseason field, they sit at 9-15 in the Southeastern Conference with two weeks left in the regular season, putting them on the tournament bubble.

The NCAA typically announces regional hosts after the conclusion of the regular season, but it predetermined host schools this year because of health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. It will choose the final 16 host schools on May 30, the day before it announces the 64-team postseason field. Schools had to submit hosting bids earlier this season.

“Certainly, this has been a unique season, but the committee is very appreciative of all of the schools that submitted bids to host," Jeff Altier, chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball committee and director of athletics at Stetson, said in a statement. "We received a number of quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship, including a few potential first-time hosts."

The NCAA will allow up to 50% capacity at those host sites during the regional and super regional rounds. Exact capacity will depend on state and local health protocols.

Here are the 20 potential host schools:

Arizona

Arkansas

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida

Gonzaga

Louisiana Tech

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Oregon

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Southern Mississippi

Stanford

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Vanderbilt