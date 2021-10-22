Even though Ed Orgeron is on his way out as LSU at season’s end, his “Sissy blue shirt” jab at a UCLA fan from the Tigers’ season opener is the gift that keeps on giving.
Make the Ole Miss football Twitter account the latest to poke fun at Orgeron’s off color on color comment.
The Rebels will wear their powder blue helmets and jerseys for Saturday’s game against LSU. But the reference to the uniform on Ole Miss’ own website Thursday was “We love that sissy blue.” The message was accompanied by a 31-second hype video unveiling various aspects of the uniform, concluding with the message "Beat LSU.”
We love that sissy blue.— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 21, 2021
Powered by @StDomHospital pic.twitter.com/08GWkFk9Vf
The Tigers (4-3, 2-2 SEC) travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, Saturday to take on the No. 12-ranked Rebels (5-1, 2-1). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
Aside from the uniforms, the game promises to be quite a spectacle. A sellout crowd is expected, and a halftime celebration is planned during which the school will retire Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey.
LSU beat Ole Miss 53-48 in Tiger Stadium last season, a game in which the Rebels also wore their power blue uniforms.