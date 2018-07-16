Speaking at the SEC media days, first-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said "unfortunately it just didn't work out at the time" when asked about LSU and Fisher's reported discussions about coaching the Tigers back in 2015.

After a late November win against A&M in 2015, LSU players carried then-coach Les Miles off the field after beating the Aggies, a win that some believe saved his job as the school pursued Fisher.

Last November The Advocate also reported that LSU decision-makers used Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher’s talked-about candidacy as a ruse to quietly negotiate with Herman and stay ahead of the University of Texas in the chase for the 41-year-old hotshot, but the potential deal fizzled after reports on Thursday night exposed a plan the Tigers had kept shrouded for days.

"I love Baton Rouge ... I have always had great affiliation with (LSU) and great love for that place," Fisher said Monday in Atlanta. "We're where we are right now (in College Station. They've got a great coach. I'm in a great situation. 

"I've always had great appreciation for those fans. Those people there treated me unbelievably well."

Fisher burst onto the scene as LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban (2000-04) and then Miles (2005-06). 

