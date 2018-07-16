Speaking at the SEC media days, first-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said "unfortunately it just didn't work out at the time" when asked about LSU and Fisher's reported discussions about coaching the Tigers back in 2015.
After a late November win against A&M in 2015, LSU players carried then-coach Les Miles off the field after beating the Aggies, a win that some believe saved his job as the school pursued Fisher.
Last November The Advocate also reported that LSU decision-makers used Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher’s talked-about candidacy as a ruse to quietly negotiate with Herman and stay ahead of the University of Texas in the chase for the 41-year-old hotshot, but the potential deal fizzled after reports on Thursday night exposed a plan the Tigers had kept shrouded for days.
"I love Baton Rouge ... I have always had great affiliation with (LSU) and great love for that place," Fisher said Monday in Atlanta. "We're where we are right now (in College Station. They've got a great coach. I'm in a great situation.
"I've always had great appreciation for those fans. Those people there treated me unbelievably well."
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher asked about the possibility of being the LSU head coach a few years ago @wdsu #secmd2018 pic.twitter.com/UNEcdxz7v4— Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) July 16, 2018
Fisher burst onto the scene as LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban (2000-04) and then Miles (2005-06).