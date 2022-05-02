The Tigers' 2-1 series victory over Georgia provided a boost to its RPI ranking from No. 22 to No. 16, as well as severall top polls.
Georgia, which was ranked No. 4 in the RPI standings going into the series, remains at No. 4.
LSU creeped back into Collegiate Baseball's Top 25 at No. 23 after sitting at No. 27 on its Top 30 list last week. After two weeks off Baseball America's list, LSU is back on it at No. 20. The Tigers are No. 20 on D1 Baseball's Top 25 and received their highest ranking by Perfect Game, where they sit at No. 14.
The Tigers' 12-9 conference record is tied with Auburn and Texas A&M for second in the SEC West, where Arkansas leads the pack with a 14-7 conference record.
LSU (29-14, 12-9 SEC) faces Nicholls State (24-16) on Tuesday before heading to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (25-20, 9-12). Both teams are unranked.