After picking up four spots for nationals on Wednesday, the LSU men’s track team added seven more in the NCAA East preliminary rounds.
The Tigers had two advance in the field while four individuals and a relay also made it Friday in Bloomington, Indiana.
LSU’s women’s team will try to add to the three spots the Tigers earned Thursday when the four-day meet comes to a close Saturday.
Even though the LSU men had a hiccup when they were disqualified from the 4x100-meter relay because the final pass was made out of the exchange zone to start the day, the Tigers rebounded.
Eric Edwards Jr. was the first to reserve his spot for the national semifinals to be held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon, when he won his heat of the 110-meter hurdles in 13.41 seconds.
Edwards’ time was the third-fastest overall of the 12 hurdlers who made it through the quarterfinals.
Then, Da’Marcus Fleming was second in his heat of the 100 meters and his time of 10.12 seconds was fourth among the 12 athletes who advanced.
Sean Burrell also had the fourth-fastest time of the day when he won his quarterfinals heat of the 400 hurdles in 50.37 seconds.
Dorian Camel gave LSU a fourth semifinal spot on the track the track when he placed third in his 200 meters heat in 20.53 seconds.
His time was the seventh-fastest of the sprinters who advanced to the semifinals.
Before LSU wrapped up the meet with the third-fastest time in the 4x400 relay that got them to the national semis, Sean Dixon-Bodie and Apalos Edwards went 1-2 in the triple jump.
Dixon-Bodie won the competition with a personal-record leap of 54 feet, 6 3/4 inches and Edwards came up with a best of 53-1 3/4.
Camel and Burrell joined Aaron Smith and Ashton Hicks on the 4x400 team that ran third in the fastest heat of the night. They produced a time of 3 minutes, 03.02 seconds.
Kone advances
UNO’s Ismael Kone had a big day, earning spots in the national semifinals in the 100 and 200 meters.
First, Kone won his heat of the 100 in a time of 10.11 seconds, which was the third-fastest time of the 12 sprinters who advanced.
Later, he claimed the 12th and final spot got the 200 semifinals when he was third in his heat with a time of 20.80 seconds.