One of the few stable portions of an LSU roster full of questions took a hit on the first day of preseason camp.
Ed Orgeron announced Friday afternoon that the team had indefinitely suspended projected starting right guard Ed Ingram for a violation of team rules.
Orgeron declined to share details of Ingram's suspension, but he clarified that it wasn't his personal decision to suspend the 6-4, 314-pound sophomore, who started all 12 games in 2017.
"We have a policy set in place with the university," Orgeron said. "He broke that policy, so we just need to see what happens."
Orgeron said junior-college transfer Damien Lewis, who was the backup left guard, will replace Ingram, and true freshman Chasen Hines will flip from defensive nose tackle to fill in for Lewis.
Lewis, a 6-3, 326-pound junior from Northwest Mississippi Community College, was rated the No. 3 offensive guard by 247Sports, and Orgeron said he was "probably our most talented of linemen" at Wednesday's Rotary Club meeting.
"I think he would have earned a spot anyway on the starting lineup," Orgeron said Friday. "Wherever that combination would have been."
Hines played offensive guard at Marshall (Texas) High, where he was rated the No. 6 guard nationally by 247Sports, but he announced on Twitter last October that he was switching to defensive line.
"Obviously he's got some learning to do," Orgeron said. "But originally he was recruited as a guard."
With major questions at quarterback, cornerback and running back, the offensive line was one of the position groups Orgeron was most satisfied with this week.
On Wednesday, he boasted "we're three-deep at every position" on the line, and that other teams "better look out."
Orgeron's confidence didn't seem to waver after announcing the loss of Ingram.
"We should be fine there," he said. "We're in good shape. We won't blink."
For now, 6-4, 343-pound sophomore Donavaughn Campbell will back up Lewis. The Ponchatoula High graduate played in one game before he was redshirted for the remainder of the 2017 season, and Orgeron said Campbell "has the ability to be a great offensive lineman."
"He just needs to be more consistent," he said. "We have to get a two-deep that we can play throughout the season. Those guys are going to have to prove they can do it in camp."
As for the outer edge of the offensive line, Orgeron named 6-5, 321-pound sophomore Saahdiq Charles as the starting left tackle and 6-6, 324-pound sophomore Austin Deculus as the starting right tackle.
The loss of Ingram affects neither of those positions, but Orgeron said this week he's still expecting improvement from a unit that was tied 83rd nationally last season with 2.31 sacks allowed per game.
"I think we're very solid with our run game right now," Orgeron said. "We need to show up in our pass protection. That's the key here in the SEC. You're playing against a first-round draft choice every week."