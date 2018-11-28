More video evidence has emerged that pieces together what exactly happened during a postgame scuffle that followed LSU's 74-72, seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field.

+7 Sources: Jimbo Fisher's nephew is man who reportedly punched LSU's Steve Kragthorpe Cole Fisher, the nephew of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, has been identified by multiple sources to The Advocate as the man who multiple a…

A new video obtained by Sports Illustrated shows that Cole Fisher, the nephew of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, had to restrain a Texas A&M assistant coach who rushed toward the Tigers' sideline immediately after the game was over.

The eight-second clip appears to show what led to the scuffle between Fisher, LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk and starting free safety John Battle.

Gordy Rush, the sideline reporter for LSU radio, said on WDGL-FM 98.1 that after the game was over, Texas A&M wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig ran to the LSU sideline and trash talked.

The video appears to confirm Rush's account.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Craig, a former LSU assistant who was fired when Ed Orgeron was promoted to full-time coach, runs past Orgeron, swinging a balled fist, and nearly connects his fist pumps with LSU starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who idly watches Craig pass by.

Fisher appears to be attempting to restrain Craig the entire way.

The video is the newest puzzle piece to Saturday night's events. Statements from both LSU and Texas A&M contest what exactly happened. A video, obtained and posted on Twitter by the Houston Chronicle, appears to show Kragthorpe rushing over toward Craig, who was making his way back to the Texas A&M sideline.

Kragthorpe told the USA Today Network that was telling Craig to "move on," and he was unexpectedly "punched in my pacemaker."

The video released by the Chronicle appeared to show Fisher shoving Kragthorpe in the chest.

The Texas A&M University Police Department released a statement to the Chronicle, which said the department "considers the matter closed" after reviewing a report from an officer.

Report: LSU's Kragthorpe on being punched after A&M loss: 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker' LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe was trying to stop a Texas A&M coach from confronting LSU coaches when he was blindsided by a punch from a cr…

"A Whelan events employee approached an officer following the A&M v. LSU game late Saturday to report that a man with a pacemaker had been punched in the chest," the statement said. "The employee walked the UPD officer over to the victim, who initially said he was hit but later retracted the statement. He said he was not struck and did not want to press charges, nor would he offer any details about the incident. The officer asked the man if he needed to call a paramedic and be examined; the man declined medical attention."

LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson denied that Kragthorpe retracted his statement about being hit in the pacemaker. Munson wrote in a Monday night statement on Twitter that Kragthorpe underwent an EKG and was checked out by EMTs in the LSU locker room.

"He declined to press charges, declined an ambulance and made clear that he was not hit in the face," Munson said. "Any reports that suggest otherwise are false and misleading. Steve is a man of the highest degree of integrity and character. That is a fact."

Coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement Monday, saying, "I want to assure that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university."

"We're not getting into detail," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Coach Kragthorpe is a very good man. He has Parkinson's disease. He is very dedicated to our university. He has great character. What happened to him, it should not have happened. There was some very unprofessional acts done on that field. I hope the SEC does the right thing about it, and I'm sure they will."

+2 LSU's Ed Orgeron addresses controversial officiating, Steve Kragthorpe-Cole Fisher fight LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke publicly for the first time since the Tigers' epic seven-overtime, 74-72 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday in …

The Southeastern Conference said Monday that it "remains in contact" with both LSU and Texas A&M regarding the altercation.