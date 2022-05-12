When trying to figure out whether LSU third baseman and hitter par excellence Jacob Berry can play this weekend against Ole Miss, the key word is pain.
How much pain will he have from the finger he broke on his right hand last Friday in pregame warmups at Alabama? How much can he stand to try to swing the bat in an important series against the Rebels?
“He will play again this year,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Thursday, words that will not exactly comfort concerned Tiger fans. “I just don’t know what that day will be, because it’s not my finger that’s broken.”
An All-American under Johnson at Arizona last season, Berry is posting All-American numbers again in 2022. He leads LSU with a .378 average to go with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs. In 24 Southeastern Conference games, Berry is hitting a conference-best .395.
Speaking before his team practiced Thursday, Johnson said Berry “did a lot” in practice Wednesday.
“(He’s) keeping the rest of his body in shape so when he can return — (Friday), Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, next weekend — he will be able to do that,” Johnson said. “He’s tracking pitches in the bullpen, he’s fielding ground balls, conditioning. We’re doing everything we can so when he can return — which will be as soon as he can tolerate the pain — he will do that.”
Jack Merrifeld, Gavin Dugas and Collier Cranford all have played third base since Berry was injured. Johnson declined to say whether Cranford would start again at third Friday as he did in the Alabama series finale and Tuesday against SLU.
Johnson did say Berry could pinch hit, but he qualified that by saying, “If he can tolerate the pain. No one wants to play more than that guy.”
The other big question mark in LSU’s lineup is who will be the starting pitcher for Saturday’s game. The SEC release Thursday detailing the weekend’s pitching matchups listed Blake Money as the Saturday starter, but Johnson said he had no idea at this point.
Money failed to record an out during his start Saturday in an 8-3 loss at Alabama, but he came back and threw 1⅔ innings of hitless relief with three strikeouts against SLU on Tuesday.