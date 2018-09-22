lsulatechfootball.092318_0213
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cheers his players on during the game with Louisiana Tech Saturday.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

It wasn't always pretty, but the final result was an LSU win and a 4-0 record. 

The Tigers got out to a 24-0 lead, then surrendered 21 straight points before eventually winning 38-21. 

Watch the video below to see what head coach Ed Orgeron had to say after LSU's win. 

