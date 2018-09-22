It wasn't always pretty, but the final result was an LSU win and a 4-0 record.

The Tigers got out to a 24-0 lead, then surrendered 21 straight points before eventually winning 38-21.

Watch the video below to see what head coach Ed Orgeron had to say after LSU's win.

MORE COVERAGE:

