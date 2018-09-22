It wasn't always pretty, but the final result was an LSU win and a 4-0 record.
The Tigers got out to a 24-0 lead, then surrendered 21 straight points before eventually winning 38-21.
Watch the video below to see what head coach Ed Orgeron had to say after LSU's win.
If it is style points you seek, LSU might not be the football team for you.