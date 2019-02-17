ATHENS, Ga. — When the dust settled Saturday night, after the highly-anticipated contest between Tennessee and Kentucky, the race for the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball regular-season title looked different.

While No. 1 Tennessee and fifth-ranked Kentucky collided in a rare SEC matchup of two top-five ball clubs, LSU's coaches and players were much more than interested spectators as they walked out of Stegeman Coliseum and prepared for a chartered flight home.

LSU had just held on for an 83-79 win over a pesky Georgia team, which suffered its 10th consecutive league loss, and the Tigers had a rooting interest in the game being played 402 miles away in Lexington, Kentucky.

When Kentucky finished steamrolling Tennessee, those two — and LSU — were separated by just one game at the top of the SEC standings.

Tennessee, which will fall out of the top spot in the polls when they’re released Monday, and No. 19 LSU, which could make a sizable leap based primarily on its huge upset at Kentucky, are tied for first at 11-1.

Kentucky, which shook off its two-point setback to LSU on Tuesday night in impressive fashion against Tennessee, is right there at 10-2.

So, with two-thirds of the conference’s 18-game schedule in the books, it’s game on for those three.

While Tennessee and Kentucky were expected to be sitting there this late in the season, LSU has crashed the party despite being picked to finish sixth by a media panel in the preseason.

This all comes just two seasons removed from a dreadful 10-21 season in which LSU went 2-14 in the leagues and set a program record with 15 consecutive losses.

Can't see video below? Click here.

With its seventh consecutive road win against Georgia and Tennessee’s loss at Kentucky, LSU is the only team to be undefeated away from home in league play.

If not for a one-point loss at home to Arkansas on Feb. 2, after LSU won on the Razorbacks’ home floor three weeks earlier, the Tigers would be sitting alone at the top of the standings — a game clear of Tennessee and two games up on Kentucky.

Because of what it has been able to accomplish to this point, LSU will undoubtedly be in play for some of the SEC’s postseason awards.

At this point, Will Wade is the likely coach of the year, while Naz Reid will be in the conversation for freshman of the year and Tremont Waters will garner votes for player of the year.

Individual honors, however, are the last things on the Tigers’ minds.

Like it or not, they’re going to be mentioned as a title contender over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Wade scoffed Friday when told that a national writer had picked LSU to get the job done and win the school’s first men’s basketball title since 2009.

Perhaps he was a bit wary of Georgia, which gave his team a good run for its money in their first meeting in January, or thinking about another challenge the Tigers face in the coming week: Florida at home Wednesday night before Tennessee comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.

Yet, nothing will change for LSU as far as Wade is concerned.

The ability to keep stacking wins with only six more games to go is the one and only goal for this group.

Keeping that in mind, here’s what the big three are facing to close the regular season:

LSU (four home, two away): Florida 14-11, 6-6 (Feb. 20); Tennessee 23-2, 11-1 (Feb. 23); Texas A&M 10-14, 3-9 (Feb. 26); at Alabama 15-10, 6-6 (March 2), at Florida 14-11, 6-6 (March 6); Vanderbilt 9-16, 0-12 (March 9).

Tennessee (three home, three away): Vanderbilt 9-16, 0-12 (Feb. 19); at LSU 21-4, 11-1 (Feb. 23); at Ole Miss 18-7, 8-4 (Feb. 27); Kentucky 21-4, 10-2 (March 2); Mississippi State 18-7, 6-6 (March 5); at Auburn 17-8, 6-6 (March 9).

Kentucky (three home, three away): at Missouri 12-12, 3-9 (Feb. 19); Auburn 17-8, 6-6 (Feb. 23); Arkansas 14-11, 5-7 (Feb. 26); at Tennessee 23-2, 11-1 (March 2); at Ole Miss 18-7, 8-4 (March 5); Florida 14-11, 6-6 (March 9).