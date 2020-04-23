It nearly went unnoticed, but Joe Burrow was representing both Athens County, Ohio and Baton Rouge with his 2020 NFL Draft outfit on Thursday.

The homage to Athens County, his hometown, was front and center thanks to the "740" area code t-shirt he wore from Nike. His nod to Baton Rouge, however, was a little more subtle — a diamond-encrusted No. 9 chain necklace sitting on his chest just above the outline of the state of Ohio on his shirt.

The number not only represented his jersey number at LSU, but also has ties to a prolific figure in Baton Rouge in rapper Boosie Badazz.

The necklace was gifted to the Cincinnati Bengals' new quarterback from Boosie, Burrow said in a post-draft media call. When asked when he accepted it, Burrow grinned before assuring media that it happened "after the last game," referencing the Tigers' national championship win over Clemson at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome in January.

Boosie previously posted a picture of the necklace he gifted Burrow on his Instagram account with the hashtag "#champions" on Feb. 1.

Boosie has been a loyal fan to Tigers, and Burrow specifically, throughout their national championship season, often posting videos online celebrating wins and hyping Burrow up before, during and after games. Boosie even posted a screenshot of a video call he had with Burrow following the championship win, as well as a signed LSU jersey he received from him.

Burrow has reciprocated the love on several occasions as well. After the Tigers beat Alabama for the first time since 2011 in November, video spread online of him dancing to Boosie's "Loose as a Goose" in the locker room. His Heisman Trophy hype reel was also soundtracked by Boosie's "Set It Off."