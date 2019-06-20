Another day, another finalist for The Bowerman Award for the LSU track and field program.

LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who turned pro on June 10 after a record-shattering freshman season, was named Thursday as one of three finalists for The Bowerman — the sport's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, which will present the men's and women's awards on Dec. 19 during its annual convention in Orlando, Florida.

Joining Duplantis as finalists are Florida hurdler/jumper Grant Holloway and Texas Tech sprinter Divine Oduduru.

On Wednesday, LSU sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who also turned pro last week following a spectacular freshman season, was chosen as a women's finalist.

Before Wednesday, LSU had just one athlete make the cut as a finalist since the award's inception back in 2009: Kimberlyn Duncan was a finalist in 2011 and 2012, winning the award as a senior in '12.

Fans can now vote on the 2019 finalists at thebowerman.org/vote to help pick a winner in each gender. Voting ends June 27 at 9 p.m. CDT.

In addition to being LSU's first male finalist, Duplantis is just the fourth freshman overall to make the list.

The former Lafayette High School star joins Oklahoma State's German Fernandez (2009), Oregon's Edward Cheserek (2014) and Texas A&M's Donavan Brazier (2016) on that elite list.

Duplantis, the gold medalist at the U20 world championships and the European championships in 2018 competing for his mother's homeland of Sweden, enjoyed similar success during his brief collegiate career.

He set collegiate records in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault with clearances of 19 feet, 5 inches and 19-8¼, respectively, while winning eight of the nine finals he competed in.

The clearance of 19-8¼ broke the 23-year-old record of former Tennessee star Lawrence Johnson, a two-time U.S. Olympic team member who won silver at the 2000 Games.

Duplantis set his collegiate records at the indoor and outdoor Southeastern Conference championships and his winning jump outdoors helped the LSU men claim their first team title at the meet in 29 years.

He also won the NCAA indoor title at 19-1½, defeating South Dakota's Chris Nilsen — a two-time NCAA champion.

But Nilsen came back to hand Duplantis the only defeat of his collegiate career at the NCAA outdoor meet two weeks ago in Austin, Texas.

Nilsen outdueled Duplantis with a meet-record clearance of 19-6¼ while Duplantis settled for second at 19- ¼.