LSU starting cornerback Kristian Fulton won't play Saturday vs. Rice and will "be out for a while," coach Ed Orgeron said Monday at his weekly news conference.
On Arkansas' final drive of the first half, Fulton got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone. Fulton was helped into the locker room, returned to the sideline in the second half, and he got his ankles taped up but never returned to the game.
Fulton was replaced by true freshman Kelvin Joseph, who gimped off the field in the middle of a drive in the third quarter and was replaced by nickel safety Kary Vincent Jr.
Then Todd Harris, who, along with JaCoby Stevens, was filling in at free safety for Battle, went down with an injury at the start of the fourth quarter.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Orgeron said Battle might play vs. Rice, and Joseph will play.
On the defensive line, end Breiden Fehoko won't play vs. Rice but might return for the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
Fulton's season has been anything but normal.
In mid-August, the NCAA denied Fulton’s appeal to reduce his two-year suspension for using another person’s urine during a 2017 drug test.
A letter form Athletic Director Joe Alleva to the NCAA eventually led to the nation’s former No. 1-cornerback recruit’s reinstatement near the end of the month.