LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a first down as Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) attempts to make the stop during the second half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week following the Tigers' 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, the Walter Camp Foundation announced on Sunday.

It's the second time Burrow has won the weekly award this season, and the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.

LSU's 46 points against Alabama were the most scored by the Tigers in its 84-game series against the Crimson Tide.

Burrow had 457 total yards of offense, which ranks third-highest in school history, and with 3,198 passing yards in 2019, he became the fourth player in LSU history to surpass 3,000 yards passing in a single season.

No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) next play at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.

