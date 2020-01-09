A brief recap of LSU’s narrow 79-77 win over Arkansas the Tigers’ first Southeastern Conference home game on Wednesday night:

The good

LSU coach Will Wade implored his team to crash the backboards against an undersized Arkansas team that had five guards in the starting lineup. The Tigers listened and came through with a season-high 53 rebounds — four more than they had against Maryland-Baltimore County on Nov. 19. They scored 26 points off 23 offensive rebounds, while Arkansas didn't score a single second-chance point.

The bad

The normally-accurate LSU shooters lost their touch in the paint area in the critical final six-minute stretch when the Tigers tried and failed to put separation between themselves and the Razorbacks. Wade's team was just 2 of 7 on layups over a 5½-minute stretch before Trendon Watford worked his way into the lane to get a basket and a free throw with 32 seconds to play.

Star of the game

It had to be Watford, whose two three-point plays in the final 32 seconds lifted LSU to the conference win. Watford was 7 of 15 from the field, 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for a career-high 21 points — with 15 of them coming in the decisive second half — and picked off nine rebounds.

Key stat

LSU amazingly outscored Arkansas in second-chance points 26-0. The Tigers relentlessly pounded the glass for 23 offensive rebounds, while the Razorbacks finished with three. Darius Days (9) and Watford (4) both had more offensive rebounds than Arkansas had as a team.

Who's next?

LSU (10-4, 2-0 SEC) remains at home to take on Mississippi State (9-5, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday. The 7 p.m. contest will be televised by ESPN. State was crushed by Alabama 90-69 in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

+6 Darius Days' big night, Trendon Watford's late burst propel LSU basketball past Arkansas After being the unquestioned star for most of the second half of Wednesday night’s game with Arkansas, LSU sophomore forward Darius Days was u…