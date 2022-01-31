Bengals Chiefs Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback, is going to the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals and he recreated a throwback photo from his college days to mark the occasion. 

The front page of Monday's Cincinnati Enquirer features a photo of Burrow that takes up most of the page. He's smiling and being carried on the shoulder of defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who was his teammate at LSU.

"It is us," the newspaper says. "Bengals Super Bowl bound after dramatic comeback win."

The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime 27 to 24. It's their first time to go to the Super Bowl since 1989.

The Bengals (13-7) will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13

See the front page (Can't see it? Click here.):

The photo is a nod to one taken in 2019 after Burrow led the Tigers to victory over Alabama. Shelvin carried him off the field on his shoulder.

Here are the 2019 photos from our archives.

BR.lsualabamamain.111019. 2385 bf.jpg

As LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) watches, left, LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) carries LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) off the field after the second half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41.
BR.lsualabamamain.111019. 2402 bf.jpg

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) carries LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) off the field after the second half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41.

Staff writer Devin Jackson contributed to this story.

Carlie Kollath Wells is a morning reporter at NOLA.com and The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

