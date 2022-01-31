Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback, is going to the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals and he recreated a throwback photo from his college days to mark the occasion.
The front page of Monday's Cincinnati Enquirer features a photo of Burrow that takes up most of the page. He's smiling and being carried on the shoulder of defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who was his teammate at LSU.
"It is us," the newspaper says. "Bengals Super Bowl bound after dramatic comeback win."
The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime 27 to 24. It's their first time to go to the Super Bowl since 1989.
The Bengals (13-7) will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13
Tomorrow's Cincinnati @Enquirer front page. The #Bengals are going to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GOh5GUNfN— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) January 31, 2022
The photo is a nod to one taken in 2019 after Burrow led the Tigers to victory over Alabama. Shelvin carried him off the field on his shoulder.
Here are the 2019 photos from our archives.
Staff writer Devin Jackson contributed to this story.