Ali Kilponen is frustrated.
The fourth-year junior pitcher said Wednesday that lately, she’s had a problem allowing walks.
On Friday, No. 21 LSU (22-15, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) will begin a weekend series on the road against unranked Texas A&M (23-12, 2-7), giving the Tigers a chance to correct course, and Kilponen a convenient opportunity to gain confidence.
The Aggies are conservative at the plate. Their 157 walks lead the SEC, and their .410 on-base percentage ranks fourth, but their .503 slugging percentage sits eighth in the conference.
Kilponen, on the other hand, has already walked 43 batters this season after she walked 46 all last year. In 2021, 64.5% of her pitches were strikes, but in 2022, that number has fallen to 61.9%.
If Kilponen can force the Aggies to earn their way on base, she’ll give LSU a better chance of winning. And she may ditch that frustration, swinging some momentum in her favor.
“I feel like this season has been specifically harder on myself,” she said, “because I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself to perform for my team, and it’s kind of paralyzing.”
Kilponen called her 11-4 season last spring — her fourth in purple and gold — “very up and down.” Her career has followed a similar arc.
In her freshman season, she appeared in only 16 games and tallied a 3.55 ERA. COVID-19 interrupted her sophomore year, which was off to a great start: In nine appearances in the circle, her ERA was an elite 0.58. In her third year, Kilponen’s nearly sub-2.00 ERA led LSU’s pitching staff.
Year 4 hasn’t been as smooth.
The fourth-year junior struck out 11 batters and pitched her first career no-hitter in five innings March 23 against Nicholls State. Kilponen pitched a complete game and earned a win four days later on the road against No. 8 Arkansas, who struck out five times in the contest.
But on average, Kilponen’s numbers are heading in the wrong direction. Kilponen’s ERA is 2.31, up from 2.00 in 2021. She’s on pace to allow far more hits and earned runs than she did last year, and her opponents are batting .223, much higher than their .195 average of a year ago.
Kilponen attributes the discrepancy to new challenges on the mental side of the game. For the first time in her collegiate career, she said she has hit a wall. With added pressure to perform came a loss of confidence in her abilities.
“My mental game is becoming a factor that I just have to be able to get over,” she said.
To fight through the mental hurdles, Kilponen said she has spent extra time with Brian Cain, LSU’s go-to mental performance coach. She is practicing breathing techniques to keep negative thoughts at bay, and she is simulating high-pressure situations, while practicing in the bullpen.
In those drills, Kilponen must throw a certain number of strikes in a fixed amount of time. If she fails to reach her goal, she has a consequence that she set for herself, like extra time running, for instance. Sometimes, she’ll up the stakes to double or nothing, adding more pressure to one key pitch.
Kilponen said she is putting in the extra work because she wants to perform to her standards for her teammates. She knows that walks can be deflating. Texas A&M is prepared to take advantage of that fact, and Kilponen is ready to embrace the challenge.
“I also love and thrive in pressure,” she said, “so I just have to get back to that.”