Rachel Balkovec made history as the first female professional baseball manager Monday after being named manager of the Tampa Tarpons, a low-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
Balkovec played softball at the University of New Mexico, but she also has Louisiana ties: She was a strength and conditioning graduate assistant at LSU in 2010 and earned her master's degree in kinesiology from LSU.
She's been coaching in professional baseball for 10 years, and previously became the first female full-time hitting coach in the minors in 2019.