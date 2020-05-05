Just like the rest of Louisiana and LSU fans, President Donald Trump had a couple of "great" things to say about football coach Ed Orgeron while being interviewed by a Lafayette-based conservative radio host last Thursday.

Trump joined the Moon Griffon Show a day after his visit with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss the coronavirus response, the return of sports and his total admiration for Coach O.

"I've become very friendly with him," Trump said to Griffon. "He's just a great coach. He's a great guy and a great coach."

Trump told Griffon that he and Edwards called Orgeron during the president and governor's meeting on coronavirus in Louisiana. During last Wednesday's meeting, Edwards praised Trump for making 200,000 COVID-19 test kits a month available to the state, which the governor said sets up a possibility for Louisiana to reopen in mid-May.

The President followed his gushing over LSU's coach with recollections of the crowded Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa, when the Tigers came out victorious against the Crimson Tide 46-41, a feat that hadn't been observed since 2011. In the packed stadium among hundreds of thousands of college football fans was none other than Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

He told Griffon that's the size of an audience he wants to see when sports return post-coronavirus.

"I want it to be like what it used to be, and it will be there," Trump said. "It may take a little time, but it's going to be there sooner rather than later. We're going to make sure."

He did not specify what that timeline would look like. Some leaders have said that in order for sports fans to enjoy the activity from an arena in 2020, it may require testing every person at the door and requiring social distancing when seating people.

Others have suggested audience-less arenas may be the best idea until next year.

You can listen to the full interview with Trump and Griffon here.