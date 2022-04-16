The most entertaining moment of practice Saturday afternoon came from an unlikely source. Between two periods, sophomore defensive lineman Maason Smith caught a punt. His LSU teammates went nuts, spilling onto the field to mob him.
Smith is one of LSU’s best players, an athletic 6-foot-5 defensive lineman who has impressed throughout the spring. But punt returner?
“We’ve got a controversy already,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We should start piping that one up. There’s probably an NIL deal in the offing as well.”
A week away from the spring game, LSU went inside Tiger Stadium for the first time in 11 practices. Kelly saw more energy than he had all month, noticing the players changed faster than usual to get on the field.
LSU will return to the stadium next weekend to finish spring practice. Though there’s more information to come on the format, Kelly confirmed LSU will go offense vs. defense, awarding points for stops or first downs. The roster is too thin to scrimmage with separate teams.
“As much as I do not like that version of it, for many reasons, it’s the best way to create a competitive situation for our team,” Kelly said. “We would have to put ourselves in some compromising situations.”
Here are more observations from LSU’s practice, which was open for the entire two hours.
Other running backs get chance
Senior John Emery Jr. and sophomore Corey Kiner missed practice. Emery, who wore a walking boot, has a minor right ankle sprain that will sideline him for about a week, Kelly confirmed. Kiner could miss two-to-three weeks with a high ankle sprain.
Emery and Kiner have divided first-team reps for most of the spring, so their absence gave other running backs more exposure. Junior Tre’ Bradford, who didn’t play last season after returning from Oklahoma, went first during a live scrimmage.
“He didn't know how to practice,” Kelly said. “He's starting to understand how to practice.”
Junior Josh Williams and sophomore Armoni Goodwin rotated with him. Goodwin scored a 59-yard touchdown on an inside zone, showing the explosiveness that would’ve made him an enticing option if it weren’t for injuries last season.
Though coaches have raved about Emery throughout the spring, the other running backs — and Penn State transfer Noah Cain when he arrives this summer — will have roles during the season. Kelly said LSU won’t use a single feature back.
“Each one of them has shown different traits that they have, and we will play to those,” Kelly said. “I don't know that you'll see one guy on the field for first, second and third down, per se. I think each one of them will contribute.”
Wide receivers stand out
Malik Nabers has been impressive all spring, and the sophomore made multiple catches with defenders draped over this back. Two of them came along the sideline, where Nabers dragged his feet to stay in-bounds.
Senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins also caught another long touchdown during the live scrimmage, and practice ended with UL transfer Kyren Lacy grabbing a pass over the middle, bouncing off two tacklers and scoring a 65-yard touchdown.
Overall, Kelly said the receivers have to get better at making catches when they’re tired late in practice.
QB competition continues with no clear winner
Three weeks into the spring, the quarterbacks rotated throughout the two-hour practice as the competition between them continued.
Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels went first during an early period, then sixth-year senior Myles Brennan replaced him. Later on, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier went first during a live scrimmage.
None of the quarterbacks in contention stood out above the others. They all had their ups and downs. Daniels and Nussmeier hit Nabers on those sideline passes. Daniels connected with Lacy on the final play. Brennan threw Jenkins’ first touchdown.
Roll call
Though unavailable, junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, sophomore safety Major Burns, sixth-year senior safety Todd Harris Jr., freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan, sophomore wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and Emery attended practice.
Nine other players were not seen: Kiner, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, cornerback Raydarious Jones, linebacker Antoine Sampah, linebacker Phillip Webb, defensive end Soni Fonua, defensive end Jarell Cherry, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and offensive lineman Thomas Perry.
Staff writers Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.