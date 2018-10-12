The No. 13 LSU Tigers look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they come back to Baton Rouge Saturday.

The task at hand, however, will be a tough one as they take on No. 2 Georgia. The Bulldogs will be the fourth Top 25 opponent the Tigers have faced this season.

LSU-Georgia scouting report: Tigers will have to overcome a muffling Georgia defense LSU has not beaten a team ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the regular season since the Tigers beat No. 2 Alabama in 2011.

Scroll below for broadcast info, key story lines and live updates:

THE GAME

WHO: No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU

When: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

+2 Georgia vs. LSU: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday's LSU game against Georgia ... the Bulldogs are a 7.5-point favorite to win.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBSSports.com

KEY STORYLINES

-- LSU and Georgia should play more often; they would under this format

-- After LSU's 'team loss' to Florida, next 3 games will determine Tigers' season

-- With Georgia coming, LSU knows this one area of its game must be fixed -- quickly

-- LSU still trying to fix a struggling pass rush; 'We have to trust in the defense'

-- LSU WR Dee Anderson will not be available against Georgia, Ed Orgeron says

-- Thaddeus Moss is 'ready' to play, plus an offensive package for Jontre Kirklin

-- Reflecting on a career: Former LSU halfback Jerry Stovall's No. 21 jersey will be retired

-- Thank you, Georgia, Generosity shown to Souther's Devon Gales to be remembered at LSU game

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here.