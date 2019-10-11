LSU's Rashard Lawrence is an 'old soul,' a powerful D-lineman creating his own story

MONROE — It seems almost abandoned, this humble annex building attached to the faded bricks of an auto sales shop.
A pickup truck crawls toward the front door, the cracked concrete of the driveway popping beneath its tires.
A man dressed in jeans and a plaid flannel steps out from the truck and glances at the small cemetery down the road.
Donald Lawrence had attended the funeral of a church member earlier on this Wednesday in Monroe, Louisiana.
Those events become more common once the candles count 60. Donald lost his younger brother, Jimmy, just two months ago. Together, they'd planned to re-open this kitchen — this place, full of memories, that a mother left for her 12 children.
There's great value in a memory, in an old story told over platefuls of neck bones, cornbread dressing and candy yams. That's something Donald's nephew, Rashard, always seemed to understand. As a young boy, he used to sit at the counter, munching on macaroni and cheese, while the adults kibitzed and crowed.
"He'd be sitting in the room, wouldn't say a whole lot," Donald says, pouring two cups of coffee at a desk in the kitchen corner. "When you don't say something, you either have nothing to say or you're learning everything."
This was the apex of LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence's adolescent world — a place once called "L.V.'s Soul Food," where lunchtime lines used to wind all the way to the street corner stop sign.
The youngest sibling by 18 years, born to middle-aged parents, Lawrence's "old soul" personality was stirred together with sweet potatoes and Sam Cooke songs.
Lawrence adopted the vocabulary and mannerisms of a previous era, crafting a persona so strong that his future LSU teammates nicknamed him "Uncle Phil," after the old-school character from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'
He sighs when he sits. Stands with his hands on his hips. Walks through locker rooms in socks and sandals.
"He's like an old grandpa sometimes," says Nick Stroud, a former teammate at Neville High. "He'll walk around talking like an old man."
In terms of an LSU football player, Lawrence is an old man. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound lineman was one of four Tigers who bucked LSU's recent trend of leaving early for the NFL draft to return for his senior season.
Fellow end Breiden Fehoko was the first to declare his intention to stay — linebacker Michael Divinity and cornerback Kristian Fulton were the others — and he used talks of a special season to publicly urge Lawrence to return until his teammate made the decision.
"You only get one chance at winning a college football national championship," Fehoko said in March. "Why not do it?"
No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) has reached its next critical juncture on a march toward its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, with a showdown against No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) kicking off in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Lawrence has been cleared to play for the first time since injuring his ankle in LSU's top 10 victory against then-No. 9 Texas. It's been a bumpy journey back for a player who missed the offseason due to knee surgery, and the talent that once made him Louisiana's second-ranked recruit will be highly valuable in a game that appears it will be decided in the trenches.
It's the kind of game that made Lawrence such a high priority prospect for LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who snatched Lawrence away from Ohio State in his first year as LSU's defensive line coach. "He was a must get," Orgeron said Wednesday.
It's the kind of game that produces the war stories Lawrence's father, Ronald, once told in this kitchen in Monroe, growling about his days as Grambling State's quarterback with fellow G-Men.
Yes, there's great value in such stories.
They bring energy and vigor like the coffee perking in the kitchen corner.
They never die.
Donald's still going to re-open this kitchen. Ronald, his twin brother, will cook the food in their mother's memory.
Within a month people will start to line up for lunch again at "Lawrence Brothers Barbecue with L.V.'s Recipes."
And perhaps in a few months more, Rashard will pull up a chair and tell his own stories.
"He's like his old man," Donald says. "They like to talk."
'I want football'
Rashard used to cry to watch football.
Agnes Lawrence remembers that clearly.
Normally a 3-year-old might cry for food or toys or cartoons.
Not her son Rashard.
"I want football!" he'd holler.
Of course, that cry became a problem on days when games weren't being played. So Agnes stuck a blank tape in the VCR and recorded a game for Rashard to watch when his cries inevitably came.
Rashard caught on soon enough.
"He would start crying because it was the same one over and over," Agnes says.
Football was her husband's game. Ronald was the star quarterback at Carroll High, who played a season with his twin brother, Donald, at what is now called Louisiana-Monroe, transferred for another season at Grambling, then later moved to Baton Rouge to watch his younger brother, Oliver, play linebacker at LSU in the late 1980s.
Agnes was a career woman, a speech pathologist who once worked in Canada, who moved down to Louisiana and bore her second son at 39 because she could.
Together, they built their house on this sleepy street in south Monroe, and even today (Agnes and Ronald are now separated), she enjoys the quiet of a home without the murmur of a television.
Here, in this wide-open living room with fine French furniture and subtly decorated folding screens, is where Rashard inherited his mother's humility, warmth and thoughtfulness — qualities that people who know him best say are sometimes the most dominant of his personality.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens called Rashard a "big teddy bear."
Rashard's best friend in elementary school was a boy with special needs named Triple — someone Neville High coaches say Rashard stayed friends with while Triple was a student trainer for the football team.
"He didn't see any difference between him and Triple," Agnes says. "He's always going for the underdog."
Football was always near the center of Rashard's world.
Ronald took his son to all of Grambling's games, both home and away, and Rashard was always near his father's hip while he visited with old friends who were on the coaching staff like Doug Williams, former Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins, and Todd Bowles, who is now the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Those influences merged into a child who always seemed older than he was.
Rashard certainly looked older.
When he was 8, Ronald said he took Rashard to the YMCA to sign up for peewee football; but the coaches told them to come back and weigh-in a few days later in private, because the other parents would just complain that he was too big.
Rashard had a full beard by the time he was 13, and at that age, Ronald says, he was 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. He was a quarterback who outgrew the position. A first baseman on the local Dixie League all-star team who'd get mistaken for a coach. The kid known region-wide simply as "Ro," the man-child who mashed 16 to 17 home runs to break his uncle, Oliver's, local record.
"I don't know if it was the beard he had since seventh grade or what," says Zack Walker, a former teammate at Neville High. "He never really acted like his age."
A special awareness
Neville High football coach Mickey McCarty noticed Rashard easily.
It only took a few inquiries to confirm that, yes, the middle schooler nicknamed "Ro" was indeed the son of Ronald Lawrence.
Small world.
McCarty, a Monroe native, had worked with Ronald in the tire department at a local Sam's Club in the late '80s.
McCarty was a college kid with a summer job, he says, still years away from even pursuing a career in coaching.
Ronald was a young man on his next odd job, several years further from fathering the son who would play for McCarty.
Rashard dressed out for varsity as a freshman at Neville High — a storied program that now ranks fourth all-time with 12 total state championships.
Rashard didn't play consistently until he was a sophomore, Neville defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis says, not until he answered his strength coach's challenge to cut weight and began "ruling and dominating guys" in practice.
The moment Rashard arrived? That's easy: A 50-7 win over South Terrabonne in the first round of the playoffs, when Rashard slung a ball carrier down with one arm on the first drive of the game, forcing a fumble.
"You just saw the ball flip in the air like a kickoff," Lewis says. "You just thought, 'That guy can do whatever he wants on the football field and we have him for two more years.'"
Rashard grew into stardom on one of the most talented defenses in north Louisiana — a unit that won back-to-back Class 4A state titles in 2014 and 2015 with players like defensive backs KaVontae Turpin (TCU) and Hootie Jones (Alabama), plus a defensive line that included Stroud (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Walker (East Texas Baptist), Donald Louis (Louisiana-Monroe) and Courtney Wallace (Louisiana Tech).
"You could literally see the camaraderie in just our playing," says Walker, 22, now a radio host on 103.1 FM in Monroe.
They had a special awareness in the backfield, Walker says. They could rush the quarterback, see a teammate break loose on the other side of the pocket, and flank the quarterback enough to flush him back toward the sack.
The Neville coaches preached confidence and even allowed the linemen to call their own stunts.
There's a now-iconic photograph hanging in a Neville coach's office. It pictures the defensive linemen kneeling together on the sideline in the final practice, just before the team bused down to the New Orleans Superdome for the 2014 state title against Warren Easton.
Lewis remembers walking up to the linemen that day, asking them how they felt about the game. The linemen all smiled and Walker said: Coach, I'm gonna be honest with you. The only way we lose this game is if you screw it up.
'A boy to a man'
Neville was the training ground for Rashard's emergence to manhood, where he learned to trade quips with the veterans in the locker room and embrace his old school personality. When his teammates nicknamed him "Big Breather" for his grandpa-style sighs, he'd shoot back with his booming deep voice, ordering them around like a father would.
Rashard developed his "God-given talent" of "being a leader," LSU's Stevens says, who roomed with Rashard his freshman year and knows well the commanding voice that once drew noise complaints while watching Saints games in the apartment.
Those close to Rashard agree that he has a sense of place, a gut feeling he leaned on heavily after being named Defensive MVP of last year's Fiesta Bowl — a performance that for most draft-eligible players would have been the curtain call on a college career.
Instead, Rashard returned for his degree and a chance to retort his father's constant ribbing: Are you going to be the only Lawrence to come through that don't beat Alabama?
"We have a lot of pressure on us to be great," Rashard said the week leading into LSU's game against Texas, the last time he spoke with the media. "But that's not the narrative of where we are. ... We're going to play us and do us."
The old soul continues his story Saturday night.
"I've seen him go from a boy to a man," Ronald says. "He's done everything that I could ever want him to do."