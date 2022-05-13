The thunderstorms that menaced the opening game of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball series finally made good on their threat Friday night.
Weather forced the game to be suspended, with the Rebels leading the Tigers 4-2 going into the bottom of the third inning at Alex Box Stadium.
Game 1 of the series is set to resume at 11 a.m. Saturday. Game 2 of the series, which was scheduled to start at 2 p.m., is now expected to begin 50 minutes after the first game ends.
Sunday’s series finale is still slated for 1 p.m.
It was not immediately known Friday night whether Game 2 would still be televised on the SEC Network as planned.
After a 15-minute weather delay pushed back the start of the game to 7:45 p.m., hot-hitting LSU center fielder Dylan Crews got the Tigers off to a roaring start.
Following a walk by right fielder Josh Pearson, Crews connected with a 2-1 pitch from Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia and launched it into the bleachers in right center field. The two-run opposite-field blast was Crews’ 17th of the season, extending his team lead to two over Jacob Berry.
Berry, who fractured a finger on his right hand in pregame warmups last Friday at Alabama, was out of the lineup for the third straight game. Coach Jay Johnson said Thursday that Berry could possibly play in the series but was not sure when he would return.
LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard retired the Rebels’ first five batters then ran into serious trouble with two outs in the second. Ole Miss center fielder TJ McCants lobbed a fly ball to left that landed just in front of a diving Gavin Dugas, touching off a four-run rally. Catcher Hayden Dunhurst and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez both had two-run singles as Ole Miss sent nine batters to the plate.
The game took a controversial turn in the top of the third. Rebels left fielder Kevin Graham hit a sharp liner off the glove of LSU first baseman Tre Morgan, but first base umpire Derek Mollica mistakenly signaled a foul ball. The signal caused Morgan to hesitate, but then Graham took off for second as Mollica reversed the signal.
Johnson quickly came out of the LSU dugout to argue, then Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco gave umpires an angry earful after it became clear they decided to send Graham back to first base. Graham was erased two batters later on a fielder’s choice by McCants.
Check here for further updates and information.