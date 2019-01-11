Rashard Lawrence is ready for one 'last ride' with LSU.

The junior defensive end announced Friday on Twitter that he'll return to Baton Rouge to play his senior season with the Tigers.

Lawrence made the announcement with the simple statement "Last Ride... #SeniorYear #GeauxTigers" accompanied by a hype video soundtracked by rapper Future's "Solo."

Lawrence joins a trend of LSU players who are returning for their senior seasons. Both outside linebacker Michael Divinity and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko announced they were returning earlier this week, and Fehoko, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior, used his Twitter post to urge Lawrence to also return.

Fehoko tweeted shortly after Lawrence’s announcement: “Pressure applied....y’all in trouble now.”

Lawrence’s return is one of the biggest offseason boosts to a Tigers defense that ranked 26th nationally in scoring defense in 2018, with 21.8 points allowed per game.

Lawrence was tied with Divinity for the team lead with 10.5 tackles for loss.

Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound junior, was tied with strong safety Grant Delpit with a team-leading five sacks during the 2018 season, and he was tied for second on the team with 10½ tackles for loss.

The decisions to return surround a theme of pushing for a national championship in 2019.

The Tigers will most likely start the season in the top 10, since they finished No. 6 In the final AP poll with its Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

"This was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make," Divinity said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, when he announced his return. "But I know I'm making the right decision. Time to start getting ready to win the national championship this year."

Lawrence, Divinity and Fehoko's returns are bucking a recent trend at LSU of underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft.

Since 2012, 34 underclassmen have left for the draft before their eligibility expired, including starting cornerback Greedy Williams, a Thorpe Award finalist who is expected to be a top 10 pick, and nose tackle Ed Alexander this season.

The deadline to declare for the draft is next Monday.

Decisions from other players are still pending, including star junior linebacker Devin White, who became the first LSU player in history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.